$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. Getty Realty reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Getty Realty stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.47. 425,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,133. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. Getty Realty has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $34.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,817,000 after acquiring an additional 245,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after acquiring an additional 185,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 84,077 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 908,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,836,000 after acquiring an additional 83,561 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.