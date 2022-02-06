-$0.50 EPS Expected for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.40). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GMTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 240,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,435. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

