$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.91. Exelon posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,973 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.68.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

