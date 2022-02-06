$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $138.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

