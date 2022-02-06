-$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.56) and the highest is ($0.99). Precision Drilling reported earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($9.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.26) to ($8.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Precision Drilling.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDS shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.
Shares of NYSE:PDS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 48,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $613.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.
