$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.
Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. 1,483,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,025. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after buying an additional 678,137 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,612,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,999,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after buying an additional 982,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,102,000 after buying an additional 76,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,184,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Leggett & Platt
Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.
