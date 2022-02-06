$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will post sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 15.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ameren by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,999,000 after buying an additional 29,816 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Ameren by 2.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 153,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Ameren by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 180,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

AEE traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.88. The stock had a trading volume of 807,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,470. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameren has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average of $85.84.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

