102,481 Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 102,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,201,000 after buying an additional 183,794 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

