$120.79 Million in Sales Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will announce sales of $120.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.16 million and the highest is $121.40 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $100.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $447.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.25 million to $447.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $533.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $555.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Momentive Global’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNTV shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 660,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,739. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other Momentive Global news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $178,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $315,532.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,799 shares of company stock valued at $976,451 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

