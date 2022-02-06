12,576 Shares in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $16,365,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,541,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,086,000 after buying an additional 1,028,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 435,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,380,000 after buying an additional 254,031 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,972,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RLJ opened at $14.03 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $17.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.99.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

