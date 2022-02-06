1,492,161 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Bought by Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,492,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,623,000. Vipshop accounts for 7.7% of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Vipshop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vipshop by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,383 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vipshop by 7,924.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640,751 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 94.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,098,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,215. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CLSA decreased their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

