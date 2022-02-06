153,635 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 153,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TETC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth $85,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth $1,931,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at $2,986,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at $965,000.

TETC opened at $9.72 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

