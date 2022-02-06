$157.37 Million in Sales Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will announce sales of $157.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.34 million and the highest is $157.40 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $629.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $629.45 million to $629.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $687.02 million, with estimates ranging from $679.95 million to $694.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATIP shares. CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

NYSE:ATIP traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.01. 857,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

