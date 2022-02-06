$161.97 Million in Sales Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to post $161.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.00 million and the lowest is $161.90 million. Datto reported sales of $138.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year sales of $616.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $616.30 million to $617.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $729.24 million, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $743.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

MSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. 241,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 111.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.62. Datto has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

In other news, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

