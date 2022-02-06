17,171 Shares in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genetron in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Genetron in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genetron in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Genetron in the second quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Genetron by 66.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genetron stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. Genetron Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $31.54.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 78.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

