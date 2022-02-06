1,807 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,807 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SAP by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SAP by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $119.04 and a one year high of $151.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average is $140.54. The stock has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

