$197.97 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce sales of $197.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.10 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $168.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $690.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.28 million to $693.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $814.36 million, with estimates ranging from $791.20 million to $836.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNDM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $4,923,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,181. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNDM opened at $117.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.25. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

