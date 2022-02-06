21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company's infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China's telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples' Republic of China."

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.78.

VNET opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

