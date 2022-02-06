22,000 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by Jetstream Capital LLC

Jetstream Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000. AGCO accounts for approximately 2.6% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.90. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

