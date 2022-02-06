$25.20 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post $25.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.45 million and the highest is $29.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $23.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $101.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.03 million to $105.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $258.82 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $545.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,658,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,897,000 after buying an additional 208,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,844,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,445,000 after buying an additional 247,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,815,000 after buying an additional 291,715 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,858,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after buying an additional 368,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

