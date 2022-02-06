$25.33 Million in Sales Expected for Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) will announce $25.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year sales of $83.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.90 million to $84.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $120.27 million, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Real Good Food.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Real Good Food from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Real Good Food stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 80,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,104. Real Good Food has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

