$32.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report sales of $32.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.30 billion and the highest is $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $32.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $134.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 billion to $136.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $136.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $140.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,195,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,786,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

