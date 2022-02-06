$33.08 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report $33.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.23 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $28.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $139.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.02 million to $141.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $157.77 million, with estimates ranging from $154.54 million to $161.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 166,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,707,000 after acquiring an additional 71,472 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,663,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 165,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,358,000 after acquiring an additional 44,403 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITK traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $696.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

