34,489 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after purchasing an additional 723,733 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,407,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,504,000 after purchasing an additional 581,603 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,780,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,680. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $170.13 and a one year high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.