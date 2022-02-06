3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Boosted by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $160.73 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $160.10 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus cut their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

