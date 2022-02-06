$433.25 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will post $433.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $476.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $113.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 283.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $18.16. 2,229,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

