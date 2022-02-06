$446.29 Million in Sales Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report sales of $446.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.24 million to $470.63 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $422.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,500,000 after buying an additional 34,094 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 133,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 353,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,496. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.22. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

