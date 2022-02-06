49,034 Shares in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) Acquired by Bardin Hill Management Partners LP

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000.
NASDAQ XPDI opened at $9.44 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Profile
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
