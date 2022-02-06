$5.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.49 and the highest is $7.02. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55,700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $12.87 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $15.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 165,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,090. The company has a market capitalization of $641.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,661,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after buying an additional 326,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 182,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116,435 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

