50,000 Shares in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CADE. Truist Financial began coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

