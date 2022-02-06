502 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $450.85 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $462.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

