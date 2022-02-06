527,136 Shares in Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Purchased by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 527,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned about 1.64% of Rallybio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,462,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Martin Mackay purchased 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer bought 10,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,904 shares of company stock worth $214,620.
RLYB opened at $14.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67. Rallybio Corp has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $25.78.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rallybio Corp will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.
About Rallybio
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
