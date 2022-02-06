$609.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will post sales of $609.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $608.50 million and the highest is $610.00 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $369.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,954 shares of company stock valued at $922,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,582,000 after purchasing an additional 610,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 582,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after acquiring an additional 104,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 247,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,603. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

