$62.04 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to report $62.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $64.94 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $43.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $216.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.46 million to $219.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $276.66 million, with estimates ranging from $268.29 million to $285.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.54.

BIGC traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.77.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $1,744,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,234,684 over the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $113,940,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 348.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,922 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $52,617,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.