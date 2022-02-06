$642.65 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce sales of $642.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $640.00 million and the highest is $645.40 million. Entegris posted sales of $512.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

ENTG traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.56. 1,468,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,996. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Entegris has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $158.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

