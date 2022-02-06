$74.89 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to announce sales of $74.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the highest is $75.90 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $52.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $306.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $314.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $325.41 million, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $337.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,187,000 after acquiring an additional 555,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,391,000 after purchasing an additional 370,482 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,240,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.68 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $923.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

