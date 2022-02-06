81,300 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 10.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

IHS Markit stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.76. 1,590,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,337. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average is $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.44 and a 52 week high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

