$947.93 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will report sales of $947.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $954.00 million and the lowest is $937.80 million. Flowserve posted sales of $985.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of FLS opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.