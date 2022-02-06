9,583 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,111,000 after buying an additional 117,967 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 71,920 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 67,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUV opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

