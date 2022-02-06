9,775 Shares in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

