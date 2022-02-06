$99.31 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to report $99.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.50 million and the lowest is $95.88 million. Nevro posted sales of $109.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $383.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.50 million to $386.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $431.61 million, with estimates ranging from $424.00 million to $449.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Nevro by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Nevro by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $64.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.51. Nevro has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $183.77. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

