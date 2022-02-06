A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives $28,607.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28,607.50.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AMKBY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.44.
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.