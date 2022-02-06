AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given New SEK 250 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 300 to SEK 250 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Danske cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DNB Markets cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.03.

SKFRY opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.42.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

