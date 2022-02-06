ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 41 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price objective on ABB in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price objective on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

