Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Lowered by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,334,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 27,558 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.0% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Abbott Laboratories worth $532,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $129.71. 4,149,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,381,183. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $229.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

