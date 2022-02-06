AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $140.65 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

