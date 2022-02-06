Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Abcam (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 ($26.22) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.99% from the company’s current price.

ABC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($22.18) to GBX 1,800 ($24.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.82) target price on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

LON ABC opened at GBX 1,283 ($17.25) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,537.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,520.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 178.19. Abcam has a 1 year low of GBX 1,200 ($16.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,760 ($23.66).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

