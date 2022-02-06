Abyss Token (ABYSS) Market Cap Reaches $3.45 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00042227 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00110046 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars.

