Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

AFIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. dropped their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 261.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 996,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 200,749 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 320,162 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 133,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.8% during the third quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFIB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 328,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

