Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Stake Increased by Jetstream Capital LLC

Jetstream Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 44.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 840,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Acutus Medical accounts for 7.2% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jetstream Capital LLC’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. lowered their price target on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 40,000 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.